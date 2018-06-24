Peaks ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #145

Above it all
See the world
Beyond the peaks
Touch the sky
Breathe in space
Feel the Earth
Beneath my feet
Await the stars
Infinity
Existence set
In time and place
Yet all at once
I’m every where
I’m every thing
I’m not at all
To be
And not
To be
Jasper Skytram
Jasper National Park
Alberta, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or an image
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Place the challenge’s Pic (if you use it for inspiration) and Word prominently in your post
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #144 was Focus, along with this fuzzy photograph of a young boy joyously dancing to the music of The Wells at the top of the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish, British Columbia, Canada.
Eight bloggers found their Focus this week. Way to go, everyone! And welcome, too, to all the new voices. =)
Happy Creating!