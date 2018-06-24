Peaks ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #145



Above it all

See the world

Beyond the peaks

Touch the sky

Breathe in space

Feel the Earth

Beneath my feet

Await the stars

In time and place

Yet all at once

I’m every where

I’m every thing

I’m not at all To be

And not

To be



Jasper Skytram

Jasper National Park

Alberta, Canada Approaching TwilightJasper SkytramJasper National ParkAlberta, Canada Taken during travels, 2017

Peaks, or discover something else to inspire you in this late sunset photograph of the peaks surrounding Jasper, taken from the Jasper Skytram in Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada. The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays. Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better. To participate: Use any title you like

Your response can be words and/or an image

You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created

Place the challenge’s Pic (if you use it for inspiration) and Word prominently in your post

Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge

Add a link to this post in your response To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also: Add a comment on this post to announce your response

Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.