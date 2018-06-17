Focus ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #144



It’s hard to stay focused

To capture all the details

I see enough

To know the beauty

Of a moment



Sea to Sky Gondola

Squamish

Focus, or discover something else to inspire you in this fuzzy photograph of a boy dancing in the sunshine at the top of the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish, British Columbia, Canada. Last week we got Big , really BIG. This week, let's find our focus. The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays. Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better. To participate: Use any title you like

Your response can be words and/or an image

You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created

Place the challenge’s Pic (if you use it for inspiration) and Word prominently in your post

Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge

Add a link to this post in your response To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also: Add a comment on this post to announce your response

Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.