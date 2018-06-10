Big ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #143

I’m confronted with it
So big
So far to go
So little time
How will I explore it all
How will I get there
A step
At a
Time
I don’t know
Just how far
That will take me
Whether
It will be
To the end
So best
To not
Stand still
Wherever I get
That will have to be
Far enough
Every step
I’ll just have to be
Big enough
Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highway
Near Lions Bay
British Columbia, Canada, 2017
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or an image
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Place the challenge’s Pic (if you use it for inspiration) and Word prominently in your post
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #142 was Standout, along with this photograph of a line drawing of a girl nearly lost in the chaos of graffiti on a diner wall at Bon’s off Broadway, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
So far, two bloggers found a Standout this week. A newcomer and someone who’s posted a response to all 142 weeks. Way to go, both of you. 🙂 (It’s still early, and I scheduled this last night for an early post, so I’ll add whoever else posts, or has posted a response, by the end of today. =) )
View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.
Happy Posting!