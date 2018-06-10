Big ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #143

Sometimes

I’m confronted with it

So big

So far to go

So little time

How will I explore it all

How will I get there

A step

At a

Time

I don’t know

Just how far

That will take me

Whether

It will be

To the end

So best

To not

Stand still

Wherever I get

That will have to be

Far enough

Every step

I’ll just have to be

Big enough