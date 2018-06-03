Standout ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #142

And if others Couldn’t see her That was their problem

But she knew Who she was And what she could do

Jessie

Mixed Media on Diner Wall

Bon’s Off Broadway

Vancouver

British Columbia, Canada, 2016

Initially, this week’s word was going to be “Cacophony”, to reflect the chaos in the photograph. But then the poem took me somewhere else, and I wanted the word to reflect the girl I discovered in the image, to reflect her strength. I went through a few options before choosing to synthesize “stand out”. That this was absolutely the right choice became apparent when I looked up the definition: something or someone, as a person, performance, etc., remarkably superior to others: Evans was a standout in the mixed doubles. someone who is conspicuous in an area because of his or her refusal to conform with the actions, opinions, desires, etc., of the majority. It’s a paradox that a standout might struggle to stand out, but such is the lot of anyone who stands apart from the mainstream, anyone who stands outside the main stream, and especially true for teenagers in high-school, as the girl in the poem is in my mind. What is conspicuous in its absence is the ability of the mainstream to see outside itself. Sure, she may get noticed, but primarily for the fact she is other, apart, not belonging. They do not notice who she is.

Last week we sought the harmony of Three. This week, let’s help a Standout stand out, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of a barely noticeable line drawing of a girl amidst the graffiti on a diner wall at Bon’s Off Broadway in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

