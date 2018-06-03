Standout ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #142

Sometimes
To be noticed
To stand out
From the cacophony
Of life around her
But she knew
Who she was
And what she could do
And if others
Couldn’t see her
That was their problem
Mixed Media on Diner Wall
Bon’s Off Broadway
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada, 2016
something or someone, as a person, performance, etc., remarkably superior to others: Evans was a standout in the mixed doubles. someone who is conspicuous in an area because of his or her refusal to conform with the actions, opinions, desires, etc., of the majority.
It’s a paradox that a standout might struggle to stand out, but such is the lot of anyone who stands apart from the mainstream, anyone who stands outside the main stream, and especially true for teenagers in high-school, as the girl in the poem is in my mind. What is conspicuous in its absence is the ability of the mainstream to see outside itself. Sure, she may get noticed, but primarily for the fact she is other, apart, not belonging. They do not notice who she is.
Last week we sought the harmony of Three. This week, let’s help a Standout stand out, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of a barely noticeable line drawing of a girl amidst the graffiti on a diner wall at Bon’s Off Broadway in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or an image
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Place the challenge’s Pic (if you use it for inspiration) and Word prominently in your post
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
