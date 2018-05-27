Three ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #141

Spirit, mind and body
On a journey through
Space, time and possibility
Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park
Arizona, United States of America
Taken during travels, 1996
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or an image
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Place the challenge’s Pic (if you use it for inspiration) and Word prominently in your post
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #140 was Storms, along with this photograph of sailboats and skyscrapers on English Bay in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
Three bloggers braved the Storms this week. Gee, how appropriate is that? Thanks everyone!
View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.