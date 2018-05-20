Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Storms ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #140

Verdant Corridor, Rocky Mountains, Trans Canada Highway, Near Spiral Tunnels, British Columbia, Canada
Beyond such verdant corridor
A cacophony of mayhem
Though stride I must
Into the storm
Carry with me
Vibrant life
If only as
A notion
Which in turn
Will carry me
Beyond the gathering
Commotion

Gathering Storm
Rocky Mountains
Trans Canada Highway
Near Spiral Tunnels
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2017

Last week we went Vertical. This week, let’s brave the Storms, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of storm clouds churning over the Canadian Rockies in British Columbia.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or an image
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Place the challenge’s Pic (if you use it for inspiration) and Word prominently in your post
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

Last week’s challenge: Vertical
Masts and Glass Towers, From Jericho Beach, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Challenge #139 ~ Vertical

The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #139 was Vertical, along with this photograph of sailboats and skyscrapers on English Bay in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Six bloggers went Vertical this week. Thanks everyone!

View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.