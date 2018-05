Vertical ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #139

Ever higher

To vouch for god I reachEver higherTo catch the windTo touch the skyTo vouch for god Never leaving the earth

But detached from it

Gone from ground I reach

Beyond myself

Flutter in the wind

Adrift in the sky

Lost to god Now seeing the earth

Connect to it

Become the ground I reach

Into myself

Breathe: To still the wind

Mind: Empty as the sky

Centre: On the godhead within

Masts and Glass Towers

From Jericho Beach

Vancouver

British Columbia, Canada, 2017

