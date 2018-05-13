Poetry, Landscape, Fujifilm X-T2
by Patrick Jennings

Vertical ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #139

Masts and Glass Towers, From Jericho Beach, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
I reach
Ever higher
To catch the wind
To touch the sky
To vouch for god

Never leaving the earth
But detached from it
Gone from ground

I reach
Beyond myself
Flutter in the wind
Adrift in the sky
Lost to god

Now seeing the earth
Connect to it
Become the ground

I reach
Into myself
Breathe: To still the wind
Mind: Empty as the sky
Centre: On the godhead within

Masts and Glass Towers
From Jericho Beach
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada, 2017
Last week we went for Speed. This week, let’s go Vertical, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of sailboats and skyscrapers over English Bay in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or an image
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Place the challenge’s Pic (if you use it for inspiration) and Word prominently in your post
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

Last week’s challenge: Speed
Built for Speed, Corvette Stingray, The Glancy Motor Hotel, Route 66, Clinton, Oklahoma, United States of America
Challenge #138 ~ Speed

The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #138 was Speed, along with this photograph of a Corvette Stingray parked on Route 66 in front of the Glancy Motor Hotel in Clinton, Oklahoma, USA.

Six bloggers went for Speed this week. Thanks everyone!

View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.