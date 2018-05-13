Vertical ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #139

I reachEver higherTo catch the windTo touch the skyTo vouch for god

Never leaving the earth

But detached from it

Gone from ground

I reach

Beyond myself

Flutter in the wind

Adrift in the sky

Lost to god

Now seeing the earth

Connect to it

Become the ground

I reach

Into myself

Breathe: To still the wind

Mind: Empty as the sky

Centre: On the godhead within