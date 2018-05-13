Vertical ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #139

Ever higher
To catch the wind
To touch the sky
To vouch for god
Never leaving the earth
But detached from it
Gone from ground
I reach
Beyond myself
Flutter in the wind
Adrift in the sky
Lost to god
Now seeing the earth
Connect to it
Become the ground
I reach
Into myself
Breathe: To still the wind
Mind: Empty as the sky
Centre: On the godhead within
From Jericho Beach
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada, 2017
