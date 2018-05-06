Fujifilm X-T2, Poetry, Street Photography
by Patrick Jennings

Speed ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #138

Built for Speed, Corvette Stingray, The Glancy Motor Hotel, Route 66, Clinton, Oklahoma, United States of America
Odes to a different time

Built for speed
Lived at a Main Street pace

The paradox
Of a mechanical world
As seen from this virtual realm

Because here am I
Everywhere at once

Yet nowhere at all

Corvette Stingray
The Glancy Motor Hotel
Route 66
Clinton
Oklahoma, United States of America

Taken during travels, 1997

Last week we took a Selfie. This week, we’re built for Speed, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of of a Corvette parked right on Route 66 in front of the Glancy Motor Hotel in Clinton, Oklahoma, USA.

