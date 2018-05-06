Speed ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #138

Odes to a different time Built for speed

Lived at a Main Street pace The paradox

Of a mechanical world

As seen from this virtual realm Because here am I

Everywhere at once Yet nowhere at all



The Glancy Motor Hotel

Route 66

Clinton

Oklahoma, United States of America Corvette StingrayThe Glancy Motor HotelRoute 66ClintonOklahoma, United States of America Taken during travels, 1997

Speed, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of of a Corvette parked right on Route 66 in front of the Glancy Motor Hotel in Clinton, Oklahoma, USA. Last week we took a Selfie . This week, we’re built for, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of of a Corvette parked right on Route 66 in front of the Glancy Motor Hotel in Clinton, Oklahoma, USA. The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays. Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better. To participate: Use any title you like

Your response can be words and/or an image

You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created

Place the challenge’s Pic (if you use it for inspiration) and Word prominently in your post

Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge

Add a link to this post in your response To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also: Add a comment on this post to announce your response

Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.