Ancient Selfie, Aboriginal Art, Kakadu National Park, Northern Territory, Australia copy
Art, Olympus OM-2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Selfie ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #137

With an economy
Of line and form
We learned to tell
Our living story

Upon the wall
Of ancient cave
A blogger posts
An early selfie

Aboriginal Art
Kakadu National Park
Northern Territory, Australka

Taken during travels, 1994

A challenge within a challenge: For Lines, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challnge.

Last week we fell into a deep Slumber. This week, let’s take a Selfie, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of Aboriginal wall art in Australia’s Kakadu National Park, Northern Territory.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or an image
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Place the challenge’s Pic (if you use it for inspiration) and Word prominently in your post
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

Last week’s challenge: Slumber
Snow Man, Britannia Beach, British Columbia, Canada
Challenge #136 ~ Slumber

The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #136 was Slumber, along with this photograph of a rock carving portrait dusted with snow.

Six bloggers awoke from their Slumber this week. Thanks everyone! (And welcome to the challenge, Debbie Whittam of Twenty Four. =) )

