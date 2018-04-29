Selfie ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #137

Of line and form
We learned to tell
Our living story
Upon the wall
Of ancient cave
A blogger posts
An early selfie
Kakadu National Park
Northern Territory, Australka
Taken during travels, 1994
Last week we fell into a deep Slumber. This week, let’s take a Selfie, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of Aboriginal wall art in Australia’s Kakadu National Park, Northern Territory.
