Friendship ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #332

Celebrate the joy
Shared with friends
On an adventure
Making a meal
Out of life
Make a Meal of Life
Horseshoe Bend
Colorado River
Page
Arizona, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2022
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we took a Smooth ride. This week, let’s celebrate friendship. Or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of three friends taking a selfie on the edge of spectacular Horseshoe Bend in Arizona, USA.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.
With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous challenge’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
The previous challenge was: Smooth
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #331 was Smooth, along with this photograph of a smooth gravel road through sparse country in Nevada, USA.
Two bloggers took the Smooth road this week. Thanks!
View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.
Happy Creating! ❤