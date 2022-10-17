Poetry, People, Street Photography, Fujifilm X-T4
by Patrick Jennings

Friendship ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #332

Three Friends, Horseshoe Bend, Colorado River, Page, Arizona, United States of America

Celebrate the joy
Shared with friends
On an adventure

Making a meal
Out of life

Make a Meal of Life
Horseshoe Bend
Colorado River
Page
Arizona, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2022

Happy Creating! ❤