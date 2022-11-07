Waiting ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #333

I wait my turn
Impatient
For the opportunity
To challenge
The sky
Leave the storm sodden Earth
Rise into the promise
Of light
Breaking through the cloud
But why?
Why wait?
Is not the sky
Beckoning?
Are these not wings
To lift me?
There is no control tower
No queue for the runway
My hand rests
On the throttle
All that’s needed
Is the will to engage
The engines
Waiting
Bound for Mesa, Arizona
Vancouver International Airport
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2022
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last time we found comradery in Friendship. This week, let’s consider why it is we’re Waiting. Or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of a passenger jet wing as it waits, next in line for takeoff, at Vancouver International Airport in British Columbia, Canada.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.
With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous challenge’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
The previous challenge was: Friendship
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #332 was Friendship, along with this photograph of three friends taking a selfie on the edge of spectacular Horseshoe Bend in Arizona, USA.
Two bloggers took the Friendship road this time. Thanks!
- Pic & a Word: Friendship, by Frost on the Moose Dung
- Friendship, by Ladyleemanila
Happy Creating! ❤