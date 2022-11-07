Waiting ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #333

All that’s needed Is the will to engage The engines

There is no control tower No queue for the runway My hand rests On the throttle

Is not the sky Beckoning? Are these not wings To lift me?

I wait my turn Impatient For the opportunity To challenge The sky Leave the storm sodden Earth Rise into the promise Of light Breaking through the cloud

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last time we found comradery in Friendship. This week, let’s consider why it is we’re Waiting. Or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of a passenger jet wing as it waits, next in line for takeoff, at Vancouver International Airport in British Columbia, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.

