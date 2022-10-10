Fujifilm X-T4, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Smooth ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #331

Smooth Gravel, Sparse Country, High Rock Road, Pyramid Lake Paiute Reservation, Nevada, United States of America

Smooth gravel
Through sparse country
Makes me happy

Smooth Gravel, Sparse Country
High Rock Road
Pyramid Lake Paiute Reservation
Nevada, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2022

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we were Waiting. I’m not sure what for, but we got three responses while we did. This week, let’s enjoy a Smooth ride through the countryside. Or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of smooth gravel through sparse country in Nevada, USA.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.

With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as  inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous challenge’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

The previous challenge was: Waiting

Waiting, Taken from a moving taxi, Jakarta, Java, Indonesia
Challenge #230 ~ Waiting

The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #330  was Waiting, along with this photograph taken from a moving taxi of a woman waiting for a tasty treat at a roadside restaurant in Jakarta, Java, Indonesia.

Three bloggers didn’t bother Waiting this week. Thanks!

View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.

Happy Creating! ❤