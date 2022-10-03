Waiting ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #330

In a moment of sizzle

Humming fan blades

And the thrum of traffic

She waited

For some tasty tidbit

I couldn’t make out from the taxi

She thought about yesterday

And tomorrow

Last week and next month

She thought about everything

But this moment

And the tasty thing sizzling

Or the next moment

When the tasty thing would mercilessly

Burn her tongue oh so deliciously

But…

Who’s to say any of this is true?

I was just a photographer living in the frame

Capturing serendipitous moments from a moving taxi

And now I’m just a poet

Listening to the words as they come

Trying to give them their moment

So all of it is fiction

Or maybe some of it is the truth

Though, hopefully

I’ve created something

Which at least

Speaks truly

Even if

It only speaks truly

About the act of creation

Or maybe, the story

Is just saying something truthful

About the creator