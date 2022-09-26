Billowing ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #329

I cut a path through the long grass billowing

Well off the trail the others had tread

And composed there a scene

Few travellers would see

Footfalls through the dunes

Skies grey as the sand

And blackened monoliths

Tossed about like stones

From a small child’s hand

There, in the buffeting wind

Amidst the storm-sodden grass

Shielding the lens

From the rain and debris

I gathered dim light

Small hope had I

This photo could be…

Worth soggy shoes

And cold, wetted socks

My pants would drip water

Later

When twisted in knots

First, back to the car

All shivering raw

Engine now running

With hands to the heater

Hoping to thaw

Now months and months later

At home nice and warm

Editing photos I took in a storm

To my delight I discover

They came out… alright