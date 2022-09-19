Defiance ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #328

Some burned old crag
Half buried in soot grey sand
Itself pitted with the heavy rain
Of just moments ago
The rocks
Tossed on the shoreline
Like shards of coal
Still there is colour here
Kelly grass and golden straw
Life defies the gloom
Gold Beach
Oregon, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2022
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we crushed something Brittle. This week, let’s let our Defiance rule us. Or find something else to inspire you with this photo of Gold Beach, Oregon, all stormy gloom on the USA’s Pacific coast.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.
With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two inspirational elements literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous challenge’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
