Defiance ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #328

Still there is colour here Kelly grass and golden straw

The rocks Tossed on the shoreline Like shards of coal

Some burned old crag Half buried in soot grey sand Itself pitted with the heavy rain Of just moments ago

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we crushed something Brittle. This week, let’s let our Defiance rule us. Or find something else to inspire you with this photo of Gold Beach, Oregon, all stormy gloom on the USA’s Pacific coast.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.

With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two inspirational elements literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

Use any title you like

Your response can be words and/or images

You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created

Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge

Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

Add a comment on this post to announce your response

Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous challenge’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

