In the bright sun of day

I am shadow

A mask without a face

A smile without a reason

Laughter without glee

A sign of existence

Without presence

So I breathe

Bury my hand

In the hot sand

Shout out the pain

Of heat and grief

And emptiness

Give voice

To the being

Which once cast

The shadow

Until the voice

Becomes being

A vessel

For the light

The pain and grief

And emptiness

Become the shadow