Shadow Selfie, Ming Sha Shan, The Mountains of Singing Sands, Dunhuang, Gansu Province, China
by Patrick Jennings

Shadows

In the bright sun of day
I am shadow

A mask without a face
A smile without a reason
Laughter without glee

A sign of existence
Without presence

So I breathe
Bury my hand
In the hot sand

Shout out the pain
Of heat and grief
And emptiness

Give voice
To the being
Which once cast
The shadow

Until the voice
Becomes being
A vessel
For the light

The pain and grief
And emptiness
Become the shadow

Taken during travels, 1998