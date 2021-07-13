Creation ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #278

Except perhaps One given To love

There is nothing so beautiful As a moment offered in whole To the act of creation

Josephine Choi

With Badaboom at Bay Moorings Restaurant

Horseshoe Bay

British Columbia, Canada

Pictures from home, 2019

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we jumped into a pile of Leaves. This week let’s immerse ourselves in an act of Creation, or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of Josephine Choi singing with Badaboom in Bay Moorings restaurant (sadly, permanently closed), in Horseshoe Bay, British Columbia, Canada.

