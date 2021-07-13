Creation ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #278

There is nothing so beautiful
As a moment offered in whole
To the act of creation
Except perhaps
One given
To love
With Badaboom at Bay Moorings Restaurant
Horseshoe Bay
British Columbia, Canada
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we jumped into a pile of Leaves. This week let’s immerse ourselves in an act of Creation, or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of Josephine Choi singing with Badaboom in Bay Moorings restaurant (sadly, permanently closed), in Horseshoe Bay, British Columbia, Canada.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
The previous challenge was: Leaves
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #277 was Leaves, along with this photograph of autumn’s last vibrance in leaves decaying on a forest path.
Happy Creating!