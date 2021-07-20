Art, Fujifilm X-T2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Frame ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #279

Roman Horseman Fresco, The Museum of Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
The Past

Cropped and framed
Colour corrected and edited
Burnished and patinaed

To make a picture
That tells the story
I wish to remember

Roman Horseman Fresco Under Glass
Museum of the History of Barcelona
Barcelona
Catalonia, Spain

Taken during travels, 2019

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we took on the act of Creation. This week let's put a picture in the Frame, or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of a fresco depicting a Roman soldier astride a war horse, at the Museum of the History of Barcelona in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.

