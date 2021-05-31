Freed ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #272

I am free Remembering the power Of even a small dim light

Illuminates the darkness And the latch To the bars containing me

Mindful Of the small dim light Until it grows

In the darkness An inner light Dim but ageless

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we took delight in Starlight, this week, let’s be Freed or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of a lone Edison bulb casting a delightfully subtle light in the dungeons of a former mental hospital, taken while filming The Magicians in Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

Use any title you like

Your response can be words and/or images

You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created

Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge

Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

Add a comment on this post to announce your response

Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

The previous challenge was: Starlight