Whisper ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #270

I lived my life
So very small
Now left to wonder
Shall I shuffle off
Before I ever roared
As so many others
Come and gone
Faintest whispers
On the wind
Shadows in the Mist
Black Sand Basin
Yellowstone National Park
Wyoming, United State of America
Taken during travels, 1996
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we got crossed played the angles of Geometry. This week let’s keep it to a Whisper, or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of drifting vapour mist at Black Sand Basin, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, USA.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
