Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Glimmer ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #225

A Glimmer Beyond the Surreal, Golden Gate Bridge, From the Marin Headlands, San Francisco, California, United States of America
I come to
At the shadowy peak
Of surreal darkness
Above a world both familiar
And utterly strange

Shrouded beacon
Reaches into the murk
Whisper of stifled radiance
Beckons

Illuminates
A serpentine road
Beginning and end uncertain

Strike out for the unknown
Keep faith the road reaches the bridge

Hopeful glimmer beyond

Shrouded Beacon
Golden Gate Bridge from the Marin Headlands
San Francisco
California, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2020

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we were struck down by Awe. This week, let’s find hope in the Glimmer, or find something else to inspire you in this heavily manipulated HDR image of the Golden Gate Bridge, taken from the Marin Headlands above San Francisco in California, United States of America.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

Happy Creating!