Running ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #226

Much greater than I
I run
Not to
Nor from
Just for the pleasure of running
That greater presence makes me
Not lesser
Nor greater
Just aware
That the incoming tides of life
Offer little distraction to the pleasure of a run
Haystack Rock
Cannon Beach
Oregon, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2020
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we were struck down by Glimmer. This week, keep up the pace with Running, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of an early morning runner at Cannon Beach, Oregon, with Haystack Rock in the background.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
