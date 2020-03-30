Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, People, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Running ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #226

Running, Haystack Rock, Cannon Beach, Oregon, United States of America
In the presence of something
Much greater than I
I run

Not to
Nor from

Just for the pleasure of running

That greater presence makes me

Not lesser
Nor greater

Just aware
That the incoming tides of life
Offer little distraction to the pleasure of a run

Running
Haystack Rock
Cannon Beach
Oregon, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2020

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we were struck down by Glimmer. This week, keep up the pace with Running, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of an early morning runner at Cannon Beach, Oregon, with Haystack Rock in the background.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

The previous challenge was: Glimmer
A Glimmer Beyond the Surreal, Golden Gate Bridge, From the Marin Headlands, San Francisco, California, United States of America
Challenge #225 ~ Glimmer
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #224 was Glimmer, along with this heavily manipulated HDR image of the Golden Gate Bridge, taken from the Marin Headlands above San Francisco in California, United States of America.

Seven bloggers found sparkles in the Glimmer this week. =) Thank you, everyone! ❤

Happy Creating!