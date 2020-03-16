Awe ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #224

Thus is the curse And the beauty Of consciousness

I trundle along the escarpment Of this thin edge of immensity Immersed in the awe Of all that I do not yet know And the greater mystery Of all that I will never know

Pic and a Word Challenge

Hey Pic and a Worders — I’ve been considering moving Pic and a Word Challenge from Sunday to Monday for a while now. Today seemed like a good day to make the change (because I fell asleep before I was able to finish this last night. 😉 ). I’ll still write the posts later in the evening on Sunday and schedule them for publication at 7AM on Mondays. The ‘deadline’ to get your weekly responses in so I can list them in Monday’s post will be around 10PM Sunday nights. As some of you know, I do try to add late-comers, but won’t always be able to. Happy creating! ❤ ❤ ❤

Last week we got found ourselves in the darkness with Untaken. This week, let’s travel the road untaken, or find something else to inspire you in this sepia-toned photograph of the Southern California coastline.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

Use any title you like

Your response can be words and/or images

You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created

Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge

Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

Add a comment on this post to announce your response

Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.