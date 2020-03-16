Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Awe ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #224

Awe, Pacific Coast Highway, Southern California Coast, United States of America
Ageless roil
Tide incoming
Hardened shore

I trundle along the escarpment
Of this thin edge of immensity
Immersed in the awe
Of all that I do not yet know
And the greater mystery
Of all that I will never know

Thus is the curse
And the beauty
Of consciousness

On this thin edge of immensity
Pacific Coast Highway
Somewhere in Southern California, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2020

Pic and a Word Challenge

Hey Pic and a Worders — I’ve been considering moving Pic and a Word Challenge from Sunday to Monday for a while now. Today seemed like a good day to make the change (because I fell asleep before I was able to finish this last night. 😉 ). I’ll still write the posts later in the evening on Sunday and schedule them for publication at 7AM on Mondays. The ‘deadline’ to get your weekly responses in so I can list them in Monday’s post will be around 10PM Sunday nights. As some of you know, I do try to add late-comers, but won’t always be able to.

Happy creating! ❤ ❤ ❤

Last week we got found ourselves in the darkness with Untaken. This week, let’s travel the road untaken, or find something else to inspire you in this sepia-toned photograph of the Southern California coastline.

