Poetry, Abstract, Fujifilm X-T2
by Patrick Jennings

Untaken ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #223

Untaken
For the artist

Every photograph untaken
Every brush stroke unpainted
Every stanza unwritten
Every story untold

A small darkness left unilluminated

A Small Darkness Left Unilluminated

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we got intimate with Connections. This week, let’s travel the road untaken, or find something else to inspire you in this simple image of unillumined darkness.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

The previous challenge was: Connections
At last, the coast, Douglas Family Preserve, Santa Barbara, California, United States of America
Challenge #222 ~ Connections
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #222 was Connections, along with this photograph of people watching the sunset at Douglas Family Preserve in Santa Barbara, California, USA.

Five bloggers made Connections this week. =) Thank you, everyone! ❤

View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.

Happy Creating!