Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, People, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Connections ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #222

At last, the coast, Douglas Family Preserve, Santa Barbara, California, United States of America
The sun ebbs
Drawing the sky blue curtain
Infinity revealed

Here we draw together
To feel the connection
Through all that is
To each other

Experiencing Infinity
Douglas Family Preserve
Santa Barbara
California, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2020

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we got heavy with Mass. This week, let’s feel the connections, or find something else to inspire you in this .

The previous challenge was: Mass
Palau de les Arts Reina Sofia, Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias, Valencia, Spain
Challenge #221 ~ Mass
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #221 was Mass, along with this black & white photograph of the Palau de les Arts Reina Sofia at Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias in Valencia, Spain.

Five bloggers weighed the Mass this week. =) Thank you, everyone! ❤

Happy Creating!