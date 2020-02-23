Mass ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #221

Heavier even than EarthYet I soarA majestic dirigible

Laden with history

And regrets

Lofted by hope

And purpose

Levied by love

And compassion

Most days I carry the weight

Lightly, aloft

Some days I cannot leave the berth

Tethered, grounded

So I touch the Earth

Am grateful for its stability

That I always have a place to land

Rest, and free myself of burdens

Then breathe deeply

Filled and empty

I take to the skies again