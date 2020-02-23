Poetry, Abstract, Architecture, Fujifilm X-T2
by Patrick Jennings

Mass ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #221

Palau de les Arts Reina Sofia, Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias, Valencia, Spain
Heavier even than Earth
Yet I soar
A majestic dirigible

Laden with history
And regrets
Lofted by hope
And purpose
Levied by love
And compassion

Most days I carry the weight
Lightly, aloft
Some days I cannot leave the berth
Tethered, grounded

So I touch the Earth
Am grateful for its stability
That I always have a place to land
Rest, and free myself of burdens

Then breathe deeply
Filled and empty
I take to the skies again

Palau de les Arts Reina Sofia
Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias
Valencia, Spain

Taken during travels, 2019

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we combed the Shoreline. This week, let’s feel the Mass, or find something else to inspire you in this black & white photograph of the Palau de les Arts Reina Sofia at Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias in Valencia, Spain.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

