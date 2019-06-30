Abstract, Fujifilm X-T2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Towers ~ Pic and a Word #194

Passion Facade, La Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
Every time I reach
Just a little beyond my grasp
I imagine myself a tower
With the pinnacle in my hand

Passion Facade
Basílica i Temple Expiatori de la Sagrada Família
Barcelona
Catalonia, Spain

Taken during travels, 2019

Last week we got hot and bothered with Spicy. This week… Let’s stand atop the Towers, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of La Sagrada Familia’s Passion Facade in Barcelona, Spain.

Happy Creating!