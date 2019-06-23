Patatas Bravas, Bar Mendizábal, Gothic Quarter, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
Fujifilm X-T2, Poetry, Street Photography, Urban
by Patrick Jennings

Spicy ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #193

A little spice
A little iced
A little life
Makes everything nice

Patatas Bravas
(Spicy Potatoes)
Bar Mendizábal
Gothic Quarter
Barcelona
Catalonia, Spain

Taken during travels, 2019

Last week we looked deeply into Eyes. This week… Let’s chow down on something Spicy, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of beer and patatas bravas being enjoyed at Bar Mendizábal in Barcelona’s Gothic Quarter, Catalonia, Spain.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

Last week’s challenge: Eyes
Eyes, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
Challenge #192 ~ Eyes
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #192 was Eyes, along with this photo of street art painted on a Gothic Quarter security gate in Barcelona, Spain.

Six bloggers looked deeply into Eyes this week. =) Thank you, everyone! ❤

View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.

Happy Creating!