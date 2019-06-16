Eyes ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #192

Eyes and smile
Rendered in night’s
Deepest shadow
A smile to say
“Goodnight, my friend”
Then again to
Welcome morning
In the darkness
Protect the gate
From those who carry
Cans of paint
Gothic Quarter
Barcelona
Catalonia, Spain
Taken during travels, 2019
Last week sought the core of Being. This week… Let’s gaze upon Eyes, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of a security gate in Barcelona, Spain’s Gothic Quarter.
Happy Creating!