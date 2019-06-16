Eyes, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
by Patrick Jennings

Eyes ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #192

Earnest and callow
Eyes and smile
Rendered in night’s
Deepest shadow

A smile to say
“Goodnight, my friend”
Then again to
Welcome morning

In the darkness
Protect the gate
From those who carry
Cans of paint

Eyes
Gothic Quarter
Barcelona
Catalonia, Spain

Taken during travels, 2019

A shop’s security gate in Barcelona’s ancient urban core. Throughout the city, these are thoroughly tagged by graffiti… except for those which have been lent over to a rather eclectic assortment of artists. The graffitists don’t touch these, presumably out of respect for the art. You’ll see another example in Baby I Miss Your Touch.

Last week sought the core of Being. This week… Let’s gaze upon Eyes, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of a security gate in Barcelona, Spain’s Gothic Quarter.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

