Baby I Miss Your Touch

Oh, darling
Across these many miles
I have the touch of your words
But what I want
Come back to me, my love
Across these many miles
I have the touch of your words
On my heart
The touch of your voice
In my mind
The touch of your spirit
On my soul
But what I want
Is the touch of your hand
On my flesh
Come back to me, my love
I miss your presence
With all my being
Touch
Sarria
Barcelona
Catalonia, Spain
Taken during travels, 2019
April is National Poetry Writing Month (NaPoWriMo), which comes with its annual challenge: write a poem a day for the 30 days of April.
I’m travelling in Spain and Morocco most of the month, so it could be tough… but I’m having a go at it anyway.