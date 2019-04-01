Fujifilm X-T2, Poetry, Street Photography
by Patrick Jennings

Baby I Miss Your Touch

Oh, darling
Across these many miles

I have the touch of your words
On my heart
The touch of your voice
In my mind
The touch of your spirit
On my soul

But what I want
Is the touch of your hand
On my flesh

Come back to me, my love
I miss your presence
With all my being

Touch
Sarria
Barcelona
Catalonia, Spain

Taken during travels, 2019

April is National Poetry Writing Month (NaPoWriMo), which comes with its annual challenge: write a poem a day for the 30 days of April.

I’m travelling in Spain and Morocco most of the month, so it could be tough… but I’m having a go at it anyway.