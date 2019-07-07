Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Work ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #195

Tugboats and Log Booms, Strait of Georgia, From Pacific Spirit Regional Park, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Sometimes
The beauty
Of a moment
Takes the work
Out of the job

So I seek the beauty
In every moment

Tugboats and Log Booms
Strait of Georgia
From Pacific Spirit Regional Park
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada, 2016
Last week we climbed to the top of the Towers. This week… Let’s get to Work, or find something else to inspire you in this sunset photograph of tugboats at work among the log booms off Pacific Spirit Regional Park in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

Last week’s challenge: Towers
Passion Facade, La Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
Challenge #194 ~ Towers
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #194 was Towers, along with this photo of the towers forming La Sagrada Familia’s fabulous Passion Facade, in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.

Five bloggers climbed the Towers six times this week (Heaven’s Sunshine went back for a second go. 🙂 ). =) Thank you, everyone! ❤

View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.

Happy Creating!