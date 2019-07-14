Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Islands ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #196

Christie Islet Bird Sanctuary, Howe Sound, Sea to Sky Highway, British Columbia, Canada
With the glooming of the day
A subtle sunset failing to find glory
This small slip of Islet
Sits waiting for its siren
In the Sound of gentle sussurrus
While I am tempted by a call
As yet unvoiced by temptress song

Christie Islet Bird Sanctuary
Howe Sound
From the Sea to Sky Highway
British Columbia, Canada
Last week we got down to work Work. This week… Let’s seek the solitude of Islands, or find something else to inspire you in this late sunset photograph of Christie Islet Bird Sanctuary in Howe Sound, British Columbia, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

Last week’s challenge: Work
Tugboats and Log Booms, Strait of Georgia, From Pacific Spirit Regional Park, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Challenge #195 ~ Work
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #195 was Work, along with this sunset photograph of tugboats at work among the log booms off Pacific Spirit Regional Park in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Seven bloggers got to work Work this week. =) Thank you, everyone! ❤

View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.

Happy Creating!