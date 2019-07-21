Fathers ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #197

PaddlingOn a perfect day

I remember days long past

Of sunshine and calm

Depths still clear

At forty feet

The rod held

Expectantly

In your son’s hands

Paddle in yours

The strokes

A gentle

Powerful

Grace

You didn’t care for fishing

But I did

So out we went

My youth

A stream of summer memories

New England lakes

Bass and wallabies

A pickerel here and there

The perch and sunnies

Disdainfully thrown back

Paddling today

On a perfect day

I reflect on those times

And the times that would follow

Times of storms and dark clouds

Murky shallows

When we were not always

So gentle with each other

Awkward

Sometimes graceless

The depth of you

Forever unreachable

But still I knew you

As the father who’d take me out

For no more than the pleasure

Of my pleasure

That is

I knew

Always

That you loved me

You’ve been gone now

For longer than I ever had you

For your eulogy

I used the metaphor

Of the missing wingman

A natural for the pilot father

But on this day

Of sunshine and calm

Of depth and clarity

I notice a second paddle

Laying against the empty seat

Wishing your hands were upon it

So that once again

We could take on this task of living

With the harmony of paddling

Together