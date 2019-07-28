Poetry, Landscape, Fujifilm X-T2
by Patrick Jennings

Beacons ~ Pic and a Word #198

Beacons, Amphitrite Point Lighthouse, Ucluelet, British Columbia, Canada
We stumble over the blackened terrain
The dim beacon of possibility our guide
A brilliant luminescence promised
Just a few steps beyond our vision

These are the affirmations
With which we keep hope alive
And find in ourselves
The tenacity to persevere

This is how we establish
Purpose and meaning
Our reason for being
No matter the undertaking

These beacons
Were not set by fate
Nor any divine intervention
But by our own dreams

A life without dreams
Is a life of darkness
A blackened terrain
Unmarked by beacons

Dreams create hope
Hope creates purpose
Purpose creates meaning
Meaning lights the beacons

Beacons
Amphitrite Point Lighthouse
Ucluelet
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2018

Last week we retreated to our Fathers. This week, let’s find guidance in Beacons, or find something else to inspire you in this sunset photograph of a couple rounding the lighthouse at Amphitrite Point in Ucluelet, British Columbia, Canada.

Happy Creating!