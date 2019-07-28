Beacons ~ Pic and a Word #198

The dim beacon of possibility our guide
A brilliant luminescence promised
Just a few steps beyond our vision
These are the affirmations
With which we keep hope alive
And find in ourselves
The tenacity to persevere
This is how we establish
Purpose and meaning
Our reason for being
No matter the undertaking
These beacons
Were not set by fate
Nor any divine intervention
But by our own dreams
A life without dreams
Is a life of darkness
A blackened terrain
Unmarked by beacons
Dreams create hope
Hope creates purpose
Purpose creates meaning
Meaning lights the beacons
Amphitrite Point Lighthouse
Ucluelet
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2018
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
Happy Creating!