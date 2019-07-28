Beacons ~ Pic and a Word #198

We stumble over the blackened terrainThe dim beacon of possibility our guideA brilliant luminescence promisedJust a few steps beyond our vision

These are the affirmations

With which we keep hope alive

And find in ourselves

The tenacity to persevere

This is how we establish

Purpose and meaning

Our reason for being

No matter the undertaking

These beacons

Were not set by fate

Nor any divine intervention

But by our own dreams

A life without dreams

Is a life of darkness

A blackened terrain

Unmarked by beacons

Dreams create hope

Hope creates purpose

Purpose creates meaning

Meaning lights the beacons