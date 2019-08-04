Loss ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #199

In the empty spaces Something new, perhaps Something new to love

The joys once lived Remain in our memories And in our hearts

In the absence Recollections induce the bittersweet With time, perhaps, becoming less bitter than sweet

Last week a favourite little place, Gallery Bistro , suffered a catastrophic fire. A sweet little venue for art, live music and delightful eats, the bistro hosted my friend Ian’s band, Slinki , several times over the last couple years. It was while watching them last year I talked with the owner, Helen Daniels, about mounting a show of my photographs and poetry. Within a couple months, she graciously hosted during Harmony in Word and Form from late August through the end of October last year. I am so very grateful for that opportunity. Helen, and her husband Rainer, are generous, loving and kind, and have been great supporters of the arts in Port Moody, even well before the bistro. They don’t know what the future holds for them or their gallery, but perhaps there will be a new venue, a place to create new happenings and joyful memories. But whether or not there’s a new Gallery Bistro in their future, I hold them and their beautiful little bistro close to my heart, and fondly in memory.

Last week’s challenge had us lighting Beacons. This week, let’s visit with the bittersweet of loss, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of the band Slinki jazzing up the Gallery Bistro in Port Moody, British Columbia, Canada.

