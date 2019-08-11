Fujifilm X-T2, People, Poetry, Street Photography
by Patrick Jennings

Wheels ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #200

Wheels, Creekside Park, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
I roll along
With the flow
Some sunny Sunday
Afternoon

That’s all there is
Within my mind

Naught but the sound
Of wheels on pavement
As my body cleaves
The warm still air

The undulations
Of the path
The gentle song
My spirit sings

What else could I need

Wheels
Creekside Park
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada, 2019
For last week’s challenge we contemplated Loss. This week, let’s get on down the highway with wheels, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of cyclists and skateboarders rolling through Creekside Park in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

