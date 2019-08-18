Fujifilm X-T2, Poetry, Street Photography
by Patrick Jennings

Fractured ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #201

Fractured, Bicycle Path, Creekside Park, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
All these moments
Become fractured memories
Altered with time

In a mind
Bent on manipulating them
To serve the present

Fractured
Bicycle Path
Creekside Park
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada, 2019
For last week’s challenge we rolled with Wheels. This week, let’s piece something together that’s been Fractured, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of a shutter-fractured cyclist rolling through Creekside Park in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

Last week’s challenge: Wheels
Wheels, Creekside Park, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Challenge #200 ~ Wheels
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #200 was Wheels, along with this photograph of a cyclists and skateboarders rolling through Creekside Park in Vancouver, Canada.

Seven bloggers explored Loss. =) Thank you, everyone! ❤

View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.

Happy Creating!