by Patrick Jennings

Mothers ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #202

Mother and Child, Bicycle Path, Creekside Park, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
When I was a child
There was always a hand
Within my reach

When I needed reassurance
Or wandered too close to peril
To share the warmth of a loving gesture

Be supportive to others
Defend the vulnerable
Love unconditionally

 
The subtle lessons
A mother teaches her child
With unconscious intention

Her giving hand
Always at the ready
For mine to grasp

Mother and Child
Bicycle Path
Creekside Park
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada, 2019
For last week’s challenge we reassembled what was Fractured. This week, let’s appreciate the loving lessons of Mothers, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of a mother and toddler about to cross the bicycle path in Creekside Park, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Happy Creating!