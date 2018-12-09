Poetry, Landscape, Fujifilm X-T2
by Patrick Jennings

Steps ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #165

Himalayan Foothills Sunrise VIII, Kunjapuri Devi Temple, Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, India
Sometimes the light
     Seems very far
And the way
     So dark and perilous
And the path
     Occluded mystery

I remind myself
     Just take a step
I remember
     Where every journey begins
I find my courage
     In the many paths already taken

I’ve held the light
     before
I’ve made my way
     before
I’ve found the path
     before

I will hold the light
     again

Kanjapuri Devi Temple
Near Rishikesh
Uttarakhand, India

Taken during travels, 2017

Last week we took to the Heights. This week, let`s climb the Steps or find something else to inspire you in this sunrise photograph taken of the Himalayan Foothills from Kunjapuri Devi Temple near Rishikesh, India.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

Happy Creating!