by Patrick Jennings

Texture ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #166

Vibrant Greys, Britannia Beach, Howe Sound, Sea to Sky Highway, British Columbia, Canada
All the many greys
Timbres in a spectrum visual

Monochromatic textures
In untouchable dimensions

Which I nonetheless
Touch

Timbred Greys
Britannia Beach
Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highway
British Columbia, Canada, 2016
Last week we took the steps. This week, let`s explore the lushness of Texture or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of an old pier’s lingering pilings along the grey shores of Howe Sound, British Columbia, Canada.

Last week’s challenge: Steps
Himalayan Foothills Sunrise VIII, Kunjapuri Devi Temple, Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, India
Challenge #165 ~ Steps
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #165 was Steps, along with this this sunrise photograph taken of the Himalayan Foothills from Kunjapuri Devi Temple near Rishikesh, India.

Eleven bloggers took all the Steps this week. Thank you, everyone! ❤

