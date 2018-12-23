Stillness ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #167

On some unseen horizonBeyond my peace of mindWhere shadows playIn savage greyAnd hope has not yetEven hope

No flutter on the water

No ripple in the wind

No fish or whale

To breech the sea

No gull on wing

To cry the air alive

No colour falls to eye

In this world

Of nothingness

In stillness

Drifted I

Aboard a ship

No sails were set

Devoid of all intent

My mind awash

In listless thought

No acts of love

From feckless heart

Yet all the while

And deep below

This ship becalmed

My spirit spare

A current

Ran unseen

It swirled

And tossed

It mustered

Forces unbeknown

Which bubbled to the top

Until one day

Of dourest grey

A potent fury rose

It swelled the sea

It lifted me

It drove my ship

Through listless light

First into night

There in the darkness

Found my fight

Wrestled with

The angry sea

Set the sails

To wind’s fury

I broke the waves

Against the tides

And current swell

Fought to follow

Guiding stars

Tacked hard

To keep course

Into wind

Until the dawn

And twilight’s call

In eastern light

The storm reduced

To lesser squall

Escaped from grey

Through black and light

Now indigo

Has broken night

As the storm

At last abates

Leaving just enough

To fill the sails

As I roll through

The gentle swells

Now violet and lavender

And on their heels

My favoured amber

Which precedes the sun

Now rising over

Islands green

Where storm’s diminished fury

Lashes rocks

I find passage through

To sheltered beach

On which to land

And set afoot

Here am I

On solid ground

My spirit soars

My heart takes wing

Hope abounds

For everything