Athabasca Bridge, Athabasca River, Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada
by Patrick Jennings

Bridges ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #168

We build a bridge
To cross the gap
Or tear it down
No going back

Below the deck
A roiling rift
Divides our world
Apart, we drift

But let us take
A moment, slow
To contemplate
Terrain below

I’m sure we’ll find
On valley floor
Our common ground
Then peace restored

Chasm
Athabasca River
Jasper National Park
Alberta, Canada

Taken during travels, 2017

Last week we ran our fingers across lush Stillness. This week, let`s build some Bridges or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of a pedestrian bridge spanning the Athabasca River rapids in Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

