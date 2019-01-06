Rapid ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #169

Through which my rage and pain now roils
Channeled through such rugged gorge
It churns and gouges rocky walls
With ill effect upon my soul
I hold on tight
This tiny raft
Upon the raucous
Seething froth
Ride the fury
Through the pass
All the while
Seek inward calm
For only then
Will ire abate
The rapid’s run
Is fueled by hate
While narrow walls
Are blinders worn
To keep my mind
In raging state
So now a breath
And then one more
I breathe in deep
And close my eyes
To see a shore
Upon which gentle ripples lap
Breathe again and then again
Let the waters now subside
Beneath this sturdy hull
Which holds me safe
When in the grip
Of anger’s wrathful flood
After many calming breath
What once was torrid white rapine
Dwindles to a churlish stream
Which meanders while I breathe
Until with open eyes I find
My boat becalmed upon a breezy lake
Now I take up vessel’s oars
Serenely row for farther shores
Athabasca River
Jasper National Park
Alberta, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
Seven bloggers crossed the Bridges this week. Thank you, everyone! ❤
- Bridge, by Dancing Echoes
- Bridges, by Woolly Muses
- Bridge – A Tanka, by I Do Run
- Bridge – Most, by Manja Mexi Moving
- A Bit of Sunshine, by Heaven’s Sunshine
- Bridges, by Pen to Paper & Camera to Beauty
- Movin’ Out, by Proscenium
View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.
Happy Creating!