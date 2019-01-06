Rapid ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #169

A chasm in my spirit formedThrough which my rage and pain now roilsChanneled through such rugged gorgeIt churns and gouges rocky wallsWith ill effect upon my soul

I hold on tight

This tiny raft

Upon the raucous

Seething froth

Ride the fury

Through the pass

All the while

Seek inward calm

For only then

Will ire abate

The rapid’s run

Is fueled by hate

While narrow walls

Are blinders worn

To keep my mind

In raging state

So now a breath

And then one more

I breathe in deep

And close my eyes

To see a shore

Upon which gentle ripples lap

Breathe again and then again

Let the waters now subside

Beneath this sturdy hull

Which holds me safe

When in the grip

Of anger’s wrathful flood

After many calming breath

What once was torrid white rapine

Dwindles to a churlish stream

Which meanders while I breathe

Until with open eyes I find

My boat becalmed upon a breezy lake

Now I take up vessel’s oars

Serenely row for farther shores