by Patrick Jennings

Blanket ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #170

winter mesa, mesa verde national park, colorado, united states of america copy
On a crisp chill morn’
Paradox so comforting
Fresh blanket of snow

Winter Mesa
Mesa Verde National Park
Colorado, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2009

Last week we traversed the Rapid. This week, let`s cuddle under a Blanket or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of a comforting blanket of fresh snow on Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado.

Happy Creating!