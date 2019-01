Words ~ Pic and a Word Challenge

They seem To come out

In this world In this existence In all creation

In my heart In my spirit In my being

So I hunt Seek the word Which resolves An emptiness

Sometimes It’s not a word That comes

They find their wayOnto the pageWhile, mostlyI just try to stayOut of their way

I do not know How to write a sonnet I am not sure What makes pentameter Iambic

I’ve never studied What the Poets say Nor worried much How they place their words Or why that way

Last week we wrapped ourselves in a Blanket . This week, let`s find just the rightor find something else to inspire you in this photograph of graffiti on a crumbling wall, with a window into the Mojave Desert, along Route 66 in California, United States of America.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

