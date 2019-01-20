Landscape, Olympus OM-2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Words ~ Pic and a Word Challenge

wordy window on the world, mojave desert, route 66, california, united states of america copy
I am no Poet
Least not in
The classic Poet’s manner

I’ve never studied
What the Poets say
Nor worried much
How they place their words
Or why that way

I do not know
How to write a sonnet
I am not sure
What makes pentameter
Iambic

I hope that’s OK

The words come
I let them come
The words play
I let them play

 
 

They find their way
Onto the page
While, mostly
I just try to stay
Out of their way

That seems OK

Sometimes
It’s not a word
That comes

A sense
A thought
A feeling

 

So I hunt
Seek the word
Which resolves
An emptiness
In a phrase
In a line
In a stanza
In my heart
In my spirit
In my being
In this world
In this existence
In all creation

 

So long as I’m true
Remain authentic
Compassionate

The words…

They seem
To come out

OK

Wordy Window on the World
Mojave Desert
Route 66
California, United States of America

Taken during travels, 1997

Last week we wrapped ourselves in a Blanket. This week, let`s find just the right Words or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of graffiti on a crumbling wall, with a window into the Mojave Desert, along Route 66 in California, United States of America.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

Last week’s challenge: Blanket
winter mesa, mesa verde national park, colorado, united states of america
Challenge #170 ~ Blanket
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #170 was Blanket, along with this photograph of a comforting blanket of fresh snow on Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado.

Seven bloggers got cozy under their Blanket this week. Thank you, everyone! ❤

View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.

Happy Creating!