Words ~ Pic and a Word Challenge



Least not in

What the Poets say

Nor worried much

How they place their words

Or why that way I do not know

How to write a sonnet

I am not sure

What makes pentameter

Iambic I hope that’s OK

The words come

I let them come

The words play

I let them play







Onto the page

While, mostly

I just try to stay

It’s not a word

That comes

A sense

A thought

A feeling

So I hunt

Seek the word

Which resolves

An emptiness

In a phrase

In a line

In a stanza

In my heart

In my spirit

In my being

In this world

In this existence

In all creation