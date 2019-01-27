Poetry, Landscape, Fujifilm X-T2
by Patrick Jennings

Vanishing ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #172

fraser river pilings, steveston, british columbia, canada
As the sun
So the pilings
So the day
So my life

In a whir of calm
And failing light
The river
Never stops

Fraser River Pilings
Steveston
British Columbia, Canada, 2019
Last week we let the Words flow. This week, let`s appreciate what’s Vanishing or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of old pilings trailing off into the sunset on the Fraser River at Steveston, British Columbia, Canada.

