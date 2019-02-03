Poetry, Abstract, Fujifilm X-T2, Digital Manipulation
by Patrick Jennings

Fences ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #173

Etched Granite, Athabasca Glacer, Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada
Beyond the fence
Which keeps me out
Or holds me in
I’m not sure which

There is a place
I want to be
Or fled in fear
I’m not sure which

Until I breach
And clamber through
Then come to know
Beyond the fence

Etched Granite
Athabasca Glacier
Jasper National Park
Alberta, Canada

Taken during travels, 2017

Last week we followed the lines to Vanishing. This week, let`s jump the Fence or find something else to inspire you in this digitally filtered photograph of granite etched by the Athabasca Glacier in Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

Happy Creating!