Heights ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #164

As the curve of the Earth Rounds the line Where ocean meets the sky

Where even infinity seems so close I could touch it Right there

Atop the curvilinear delights Of hillocks dappled With grasses and pines

Refreshed by the cool breeze Chilling the fire Of the hot sun

Last week we created Handmade posts. This week, let`s climb theor find something else to inspire you in this photograph of grassy hillocks along the Panoramic Highway in the mountains high above Bolinas, California, USA.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words.

