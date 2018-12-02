Heights ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #164

Golden heights
I kick back
Refreshed by the cool breeze
Chilling the fire
Of the hot sun
Atop the curvilinear delights
Of hillocks dappled
With grasses and pines
Where even infinity seems so close
I could touch it
Right there
As the curve of the Earth
Rounds the line
Where ocean meets the sky
Bolinas
From Panoramic Highway
Mt. Tamalpais State Park
California, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2009
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #163 was Handmade, along with this photograph of handmade rowboats on India’s Ganges River in the holy city of Varanasi.
Eleven bloggers created twelve Handmade posts this week. I think that’s a new record for posts and bloggers. =) Thank you, everyone! ❤
- Handmade, by Dancing Echoes
- Handmaid, by Dancing Echoes
- Handmade, by Woolly Muses
- Yummy !!!, by Hadd Hai Yaar
- Handmade – A Haiku, by I Do Run
- Out of hand, by Mexi Movie the Third
- Transformation, by Stuff and what if…
- Rise And Shine, by Proscenium
- Yummy !!!, by Hadd Hai Yaar
- Handmade Boats, by For Much Deliberation
- Fetch: A Gate to Hlanith, by The Yadira Chronicles
- Indigenous craft vendors in Panajachel Guatemala, by TravelWays.com
- Handmade, by Robert’s Snap Spot
View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.
Happy Creating!