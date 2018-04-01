Light ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #133

Sweeping light
So sidle by
Serrated shore
Escorted in
Safe harbour
Waits
Amphitrite Lighthouse
Wild Pacific Trail
Ucluelet
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, last night, 2018
Last week we awaited the darkness in Twilight. This week, let’s follow the Light. Or find something else to inspire your creativity in this photograph of a boat sailing by the Amphitrite Lighthouse in Ucluelet, British Columbia, Canada.
