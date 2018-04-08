Aqua and Azure ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #134

There’s something to be said For standing head on into the storm The sea crashing all around me While inside, the delightful calm

But today Though the wind be high In the lee of the rocks A delightful calm

Though it’s difficult not to smile on such a bright, colourful day at the seaside, I find the storms which bring the ocean’s fury upon the shore bring also an inner peace which is a divine kind of smile

Last week we navigated the darkness with Light. This week? A bit of a change-up.

Two colours dominate this scene, green and blue, and two shades of them have a particular allure for me both visually and lyrically. Unable to choose between them, I offer you both. So, this week, let’s paint images and words with Aqua or Azure — your pick. (Extra style points for those who weave both in. 😉 ) Or, as always, you can find something else to inspire your creativity in this photograph of a gorgeous day on Chesterman Beach in Tofino, British Columbia, Canada.

