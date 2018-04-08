Aqua and Azure ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #134

The storms would come
To whip the sea
Into delightful fury
But today
Though the wind be high
In the lee of the rocks
A delightful calm
I love them both
The battering grey
The aqua and azure
Though…
There’s something to be said
For standing head on into the storm
The sea crashing all around me
While inside, the delightful calm
Of aqua and azure
Chesterman Beach
Tofino
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2018
Last week we navigated the darkness with Light. This week? A bit of a change-up.
Two colours dominate this scene, green and blue, and two shades of them have a particular allure for me both visually and lyrically. Unable to choose between them, I offer you both. So, this week, let’s paint images and words with Aqua or Azure — your pick. (Extra style points for those who weave both in. 😉 ) Or, as always, you can find something else to inspire your creativity in this photograph of a gorgeous day on Chesterman Beach in Tofino, British Columbia, Canada.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or an image
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Place the challenge’s Pic (if you use it for inspiration) and Word prominently in your post
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.